Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ - Free Report) TSE: CNQ by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,474,578 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 7,336,656 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.12% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $2,046,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,854 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,084 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,256 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company's stock.

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Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE CNQ opened at $46.17 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $56.27. The company has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ - Get Free Report) TSE: CNQ last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a C$0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Canadian Natural Resources from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $57.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNQ

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Its operations span the energy value chain, from exploration and development to production, processing and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company produces a range of products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids, conventional crude oil and synthetic crude oil. Its operations include oil sands mining and upgrading, in-situ oil sands production, conventional oil and gas development, and offshore production.

See Also

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