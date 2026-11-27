Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ - Free Report) TSE: CNQ by 98.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,700 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 30,422,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $17,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial cut Canadian Natural Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.0%

CNQ opened at $45.55 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.45.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ - Get Free Report) TSE: CNQ last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 25.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.50 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of C$0.62 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Its operations span the energy value chain, from exploration and development to production, processing and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company produces a range of products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids, conventional crude oil and synthetic crude oil. Its operations include oil sands mining and upgrading, in-situ oil sands production, conventional oil and gas development, and offshore production.

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