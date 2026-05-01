Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,691 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 107,497 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $29,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CP alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,734,456 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,884,826,000 after purchasing an additional 510,633 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,128,485 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,722,841,000 after buying an additional 3,585,030 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,352,370 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $623,937,000 after buying an additional 698,705 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,193,408 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $535,836,000 after buying an additional 413,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,864,045 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $436,581,000 after buying an additional 178,661 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $89.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 27.20%.The business's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CP. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.41 to $90.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays set a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Key Stories Impacting Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian Pacific Kansas City this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on CP to $97 and reaffirmed a "buy" rating, signaling near-term upside from current levels. BayStreet Article

Citigroup raised its price target on CP to $97 and reaffirmed a "buy" rating, signaling near-term upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada left a very high target (trimmed to $127) and an "outperform" rating — both firms imply substantial upside that supports buyer interest. Benzinga Article

Royal Bank of Canada left a very high target (trimmed to $127) and an "outperform" rating — both firms imply substantial upside that supports buyer interest. Positive Sentiment: CPKC raised its quarterly dividend ~17.5% to $0.268 (annualized yield ~1.2%), which is supportive for income-focused shareholders and can buoy the share price.

CPKC raised its quarterly dividend ~17.5% to $0.268 (annualized yield ~1.2%), which is supportive for income-focused shareholders and can buoy the share price. Positive Sentiment: The company released a press statement framing Q1 as "resilient," reporting adjusted metrics and management commentary emphasizing operational improvements — this upbeat tone helps sentiment. PR Newswire Release

The company released a press statement framing Q1 as "resilient," reporting adjusted metrics and management commentary emphasizing operational improvements — this upbeat tone helps sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: CPKC will webcast executives at the Bank of America Industrials, Transportation & Airlines conference on May 13 — an opportunity for management to provide forward-looking color but not an immediate catalyst. PR Newswire Conference Notice

CPKC will webcast executives at the Bank of America Industrials, Transportation & Airlines conference on May 13 — an opportunity for management to provide forward-looking color but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Company Q1 presentation and the annual meeting transcript were posted for investors to review – useful for due diligence but largely informational. Q1 Presentation AGM Transcript

Company Q1 presentation and the annual meeting transcript were posted for investors to review – useful for due diligence but largely informational. Negative Sentiment: Independent outlets (Zacks, MarketBeat) flagged that CP missed some consensus Q1 EPS and revenue estimates and that revenue fell year-over-year on certain reported measures — this creates near-term earnings disappointment risk. Zacks Coverage MarketBeat Coverage

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canadian Pacific Kansas City, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Pacific Kansas City wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here