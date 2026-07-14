Canal Insurance CO Invests $1.93 Million in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,266 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,688 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $95.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $123.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.94. The company has a market capitalization of $166.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $130.88.

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Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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