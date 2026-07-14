Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 27,988 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,636 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 27,988 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Edison International by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd increased its stake in Edison International by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Up 0.9%

EIX stock opened at $75.90 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $72.04 and its 200 day moving average is $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Edison International has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $77.02.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Edison International's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Edison International's dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.64.

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Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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