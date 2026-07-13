Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 163.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,228 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 82,606 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Ventas were worth $10,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Ventas alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ventas by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Ventas by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,993,819 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $163,101,000 after purchasing an additional 55,339 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $423,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,752 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $2,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

Ventas Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE VTR opened at $90.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.69. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $62.82 and a one year high of $94.60.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.Ventas's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is currently 378.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ventas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $98.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VTR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,309.62. This represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ventas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ventas wasn't on the list.

While Ventas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here