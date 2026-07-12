Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. $IDYA

Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA - Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,107,708 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 76,354 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 1.26% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $36,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,186,456 shares of the company's stock worth $248,344,000 after acquiring an additional 758,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,019,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,518,000 after purchasing an additional 97,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,134,641 shares of the company's stock worth $142,935,000 after buying an additional 893,707 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,618,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,103,000 after buying an additional 343,382 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,437,262 shares of the company's stock worth $84,256,000 after acquiring an additional 599,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company's stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.99. 677,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $40.58.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences's revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other news, CAO Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 9,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $382,095.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,904.66. This trade represents a 26.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IDEAYA Biosciences

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences is a clinical-stage precision oncology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies that exploit synthetic lethality in cancer cells. By targeting key DNA damage response pathways, the company aims to selectively kill tumor cells exhibiting specific genetic vulnerabilities while sparing healthy tissue. IDEAYA's pipeline includes small-molecule inhibitors designed to address underserved tumor types, and its lead programs are advancing through Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials in multiple oncology indications.

Central to IDEAYA's approach is its Modular Approach to Precision (MAP) platform, which integrates proprietary genomic and functional screening technologies to identify critical cancer-specific dependencies.

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