Candriam S.C.A. Buys 26,600 Shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) by 6,650.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in H World Group were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in H World Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 458,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in H World Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in H World Group by 54.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of H World Group stock opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.67. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTHT. Weiss Ratings cut shares of H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of H World Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded H World Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTHT

H World Group Profile

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

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