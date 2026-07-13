Candriam S.C.A. Buys 6,070 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,781 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Clean Harbors worth $10,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,398,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,316 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 12.4% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $308.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $346.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.00.

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Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $304.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's 50-day moving average is $292.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.96. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.34 and a 1 year high of $316.98.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $225,803.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,250,832.21. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

See Also

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