Candriam S.C.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 16,644 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,089,803,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.3% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,570,649,000 after buying an additional 1,717,148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,143.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $350,966,000 after buying an additional 1,428,133 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,366,692 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $815,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 61.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,969,661 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $419,065,000 after acquiring an additional 752,461 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,760,352. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,577. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $201.42 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $191.87 and its 200 day moving average is $203.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

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