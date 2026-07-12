Candriam S.C.A. Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,847 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,867 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,205,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842,919. The company has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.12 and a 52-week high of $376.16. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $230.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.51 per share, with a total value of $1,945,100.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,434,074.05. This represents a 130.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Adobe from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $275.00.

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Trending Headlines about Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe’s planned acquisition of Topaz Labs could strengthen its generative AI and video/image editing tools, supporting long-term product differentiation and monetization. Adobe (ADBE) to Acquire Topaz Labs

Adobe’s planned acquisition of Topaz Labs could strengthen its generative AI and video/image editing tools, supporting long-term product differentiation and monetization. Positive Sentiment: Another recent analysis highlighted Adobe’s acquisition of Rephrase.AI as a way to bolster generative AI video capabilities for e-commerce, which could broaden Adobe’s addressable market and improve growth prospects. Adobe's Strategic Acquisition of Rephrase.AI to Bolster Generative AI Video Capabilities for E-commerce

Another recent analysis highlighted Adobe’s acquisition of Rephrase.AI as a way to bolster generative AI video capabilities for e-commerce, which could broaden Adobe’s addressable market and improve growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary from Seeking Alpha and other outlets suggested the stock may be oversold or viewed as a comeback candidate, but these were opinion pieces rather than new fundamentals. Adobe: Market Overreaction Creates A Highly Asymmetric Risk-Reward Opportunity

Market commentary from Seeking Alpha and other outlets suggested the stock may be oversold or viewed as a comeback candidate, but these were opinion pieces rather than new fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful shares outstanding to short, so it does not appear to be adding real trading pressure or changing the investment case.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful shares outstanding to short, so it does not appear to be adding real trading pressure or changing the investment case. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America reportedly downgraded Adobe to Underperform, arguing that AI tools could pressure Adobe’s growth rather than accelerate it, reinforcing investor concerns about competitive disruption. Bank of America Says AI Will Drag Down Adobe Stock

Bank of America reportedly downgraded Adobe to Underperform, arguing that AI tools could pressure Adobe’s growth rather than accelerate it, reinforcing investor concerns about competitive disruption. Negative Sentiment: Additional headlines about users canceling Adobe Acrobat for cheaper alternatives may add to the narrative that pricing pressure and product substitution remain risks for the company.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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