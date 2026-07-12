Candriam S.C.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. $ELVN

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN - Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,079 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 141,060 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.98% of Enliven Therapeutics worth $23,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELVN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,729 shares of the company's stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 61.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 80,506 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $578,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Enliven Therapeutics

In related news, Director Lori Anne Kunkel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $345,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,792,073.36. This represents a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 6,018 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $263,588.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,800. This trade represents a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,018 shares of company stock worth $1,113,888. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1%

ELVN stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $51.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 623,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,390. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $52.39.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELVN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JonesTrading increased their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enliven Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

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