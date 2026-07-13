Candriam S.C.A. Has $10.99 Million Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. $TVTX

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX - Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,995 shares of the company's stock after selling 98,561 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.40% of Travere Therapeutics worth $10,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,538,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 26.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 106.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 604,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 311,137 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Jula Inrig sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 111,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,016,285. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 21,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $902,595.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,437.71. The trade was a 34.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,450 shares of company stock worth $13,852,553. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $56.59 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -246.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.23 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.16% and a negative net margin of 4.00%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TVTX

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: TVTX is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company's mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company's lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Travere Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Travere Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Travere Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here