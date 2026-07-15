Candriam S.C.A. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 94.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,520 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 111,115 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 4,144.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,843 shares in the company, valued at $13,546,620. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 5,126 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,556.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 71,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,669,578.98. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,969. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $326.55 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $358.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.25. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.60 and a 1 year high of $428.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 2.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jabil from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus set a $475.00 price target on Jabil in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $460.00 price target on Jabil and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jabil from $304.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $384.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $453.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

See Also

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