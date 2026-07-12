Candriam S.C.A. Has $26.32 Million Holdings in Celcuity, Inc. $CELC

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC - Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,603 shares of the company's stock after selling 245,767 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.48% of Celcuity worth $26,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,535,561 shares of the company's stock worth $352,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,300 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth about $310,302,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 17.0% in the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,011,818 shares of the company's stock worth $40,208,000 after buying an additional 437,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,279,433 shares of the company's stock worth $227,351,000 after acquiring an additional 220,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,343,000 after acquiring an additional 914,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on Celcuity in a report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Celcuity from $189.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Leerink Partners set a $155.00 price objective on Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure set a $160.00 price objective on Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Celcuity

Insider Transactions at Celcuity

In other Celcuity news, Director David Dalvey sold 25,000 shares of Celcuity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $3,517,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,144,200. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard E. Buller sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $1,264,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,509.60. This represents a 57.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 13.33% of the company's stock.

Celcuity Stock Performance

NASDAQ CELC traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.58. The company had a trading volume of 698,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,894. The company has a quick ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 12.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.99. Celcuity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $151.02.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that Celcuity, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celcuity Profile

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

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