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Candriam S.C.A. Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Howard Hughes logo with Finance background
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Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH - Free Report) by 158.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,136 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.09% of Howard Hughes worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 1,900.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,248 shares of the company's stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 94,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 2,368.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,926 shares of the company's stock worth $12,292,000 after purchasing an additional 159,205 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 26.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,589 shares of the company's stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Howard Hughes

In other Howard Hughes news, insider James Carman sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,418,563.20. This trade represents a 6.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 48.00% of the company's stock.

Howard Hughes Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:HHH opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.12. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $91.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.82.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 8.04%.The business had revenue of $235.92 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HHH. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Howard Hughes from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $85.00.

View Our Latest Report on Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH)

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