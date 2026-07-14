Candriam S.C.A. Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 133.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 19,836 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 47.3% during the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 27,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth about $34,596,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 71.6% during the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 16,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,401,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BDX

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total value of $160,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,918,633.52. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,188 shares of company stock worth $765,120. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $153.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.34 and a 200 day moving average of $167.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.21. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $127.59 and a one year high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.33%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Further Reading

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