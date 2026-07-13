Candriam S.C.A. Has $8.51 Million Position in Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR $LEGN

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN - Free Report) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,292 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 208,477 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.25% of Legend Biotech worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEGN. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,386 shares of the company's stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 20,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $31.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Legend Biotech to $29.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.15.

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Insider Transactions at Legend Biotech

In related news, CEO Ying Huang sold 5,566 shares of Legend Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $82,265.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 241,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,868.16. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $27.08 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29. Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.82 and a beta of 0.34.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 21.98%.The company had revenue of $305.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech NASDAQ: LEGN is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies for oncology. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, with research and development operations in Shanghai, the company leverages a global infrastructure to advance innovative cellular therapies. Legend Biotech pursues a strategy of strategic collaboration to extend its reach, most notably through its partnership with Janssen Biotech, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

The company's lead asset, ciltacabtagene autoleucel (commercially marketed as Carvykti), is a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)–directed CAR-T therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

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