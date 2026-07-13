Candriam S.C.A. Has $8.86 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 864.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,192 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 128,344 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Darling Ingredients worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 297.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,599 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31,124 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $60.81 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $66.02.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.54%.Darling Ingredients's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $191,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 19,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,275,819.41. This trade represents a 13.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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