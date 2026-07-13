Candriam S.C.A. Has $9.77 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,409 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,390 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $9,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $289.00.

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Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.0%

HWM opened at $270.88 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.45 and a twelve month high of $290.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.62 and a 200-day moving average of $244.72. The stock has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. Howmet Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

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