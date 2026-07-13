Candriam S.C.A. Increases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 874.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,469 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 101,830 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.88.

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Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 8,600 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $842,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,523.66. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $565,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,440.20. This trade represents a 16.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $96.36 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business's fifty day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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