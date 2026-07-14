Candriam S.C.A. Increases Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 target price on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $775.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $749.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CW

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW opened at $741.27 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12-month low of $463.00 and a 12-month high of $808.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $746.15 and a 200-day moving average of $696.62.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 399 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.95, for a total value of $288,058.05. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,075.40. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.91, for a total value of $165,640.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,983,029.42. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,998. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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