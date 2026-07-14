Candriam S.C.A. Increases Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 177.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,841 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 41,453 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,275,767 shares of the company's stock worth $4,287,658,000 after purchasing an additional 267,058 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9,525.4% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 33,982,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,725,000 after buying an additional 33,629,559 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,211,229 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,559,945,000 after buying an additional 3,693,918 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,362,352 shares of the company's stock worth $2,080,248,000 after buying an additional 389,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,049,677 shares of the company's stock worth $1,644,475,000 after buying an additional 401,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin Lobo acquired 10,000 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.18 per share, for a total transaction of $641,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at $921,817.34. This trade represents a 229.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $105,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 93,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,189.40. This represents a 1.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $89.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.45. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies's payout ratio is presently 3.35%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

See Also

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