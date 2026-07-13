Candriam S.C.A. Invests $12.53 Million in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,680 shares of the life sciences company's stock, valued at approximately $12,533,000. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.07% of Illumina as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Illumina by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,645 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 30.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $190.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.47. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $196.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.52.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Illumina

Here are the key news stories impacting Illumina this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $150.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Illumina

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christensen Jakob Wedel sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $97,328.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,093,386.24. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,394.60. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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