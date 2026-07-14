Candriam S.C.A. Invests $3.93 Million in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,929,000. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.05% of InterDigital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 704 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 10,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 835 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in InterDigital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company's stock.

InterDigital Price Performance

IDCC stock opened at $261.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.42. The firm's fifty day moving average is $271.34 and its 200 day moving average is $316.21. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.06 and a 52 week high of $412.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $205.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $196.85 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The business's revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. Research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other news, Director Samir Armaly sold 470 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $130,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,757.12. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 67,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,441,136. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 5,872 shares of company stock worth $1,654,159 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDCC. Weiss Ratings cut shares of InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $416.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IDCC

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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