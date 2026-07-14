Candriam S.C.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,646 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 51,636 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 337 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 74.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globus Medical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globus Medical

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $2,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 510,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,201,733. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.38% of the company's stock.

Globus Medical Price Performance

NYSE GMED opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $101.40.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $759.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.35 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business's revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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