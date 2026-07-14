Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 66,917 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 503.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 66,917 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.05% of Skyworks Solutions worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 662.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 53,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 46,357 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $89,584,000 after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,103,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,338,198,000 after purchasing an additional 389,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,718.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 125,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 118,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.93 and a twelve month high of $90.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.50. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $943.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.030 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Skyworks Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 117.84%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Skyworks Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Skyworks Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Skyworks Solutions currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here