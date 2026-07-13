Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 8,311 Shares of ITT Inc. $ITT

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,094 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.05% of ITT worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth $2,478,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 226,700 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $39,335,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of ITT by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 112,500 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $19,520,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,460,467 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,467,976,000 after acquiring an additional 620,217 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,614,929 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $280,267,000 after purchasing an additional 217,360 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $246.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.42.

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ITT Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ITT opened at $194.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.29 and a 52-week high of $225.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business's fifty day moving average is $195.55 and its 200-day moving average is $194.52.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.ITT's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT's dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $41,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,894.19. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total transaction of $1,483,507.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. The trade was a 44.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

Further Reading

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