Candriam S.C.A. Purchases Shares of 238,822 Bicara Therapeutics Inc. $BCAX

Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 238,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,750,000. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.36% of Bicara Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 419.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,788 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 1,015.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 385.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,775 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicara Therapeutics

In other news, COO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 28,214 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $817,641.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 182,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,489.46. The trade was a 13.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ivan Hyep sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $807,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 129,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,316.75. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 120,650 shares of company stock worth $3,061,690 in the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.27.

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Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCAX stock opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of -0.81.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.21). On average, equities analysts predict that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company's research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company's lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

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