Candriam S.C.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,079 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,563 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 329 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company's stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $92.31 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $89.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.33. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $74.54 and a 1-year high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive's payout ratio is currently 82.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Colgate-Palmolive from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.29.

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Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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