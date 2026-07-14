Candriam S.C.A. Sells 38,779 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 38,779 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.06% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 2,041 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,010. The trade was a 13.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $117,024 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised American Homes 4 Rent from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $36.86.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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