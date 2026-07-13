Candriam S.C.A. Sells 417,847 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,476 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 417,847 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in eBay were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in eBay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,931,042 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $255,294,000 after buying an additional 113,553 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of eBay by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,108 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $1,809,000. Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $8,220,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $9,186,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total value of $94,213.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,769,967.61. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,259,096.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,214,595.23. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,963,512. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $117.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.78 and a 1 year high of $119.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.47.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.eBay's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Wall Street Zen raised eBay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on eBay from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $124.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $108.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on eBay

eBay News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: eBay was added to several Russell growth indexes, including the Russell Midcap Growth and Russell 1000 Growth benchmarks, which could boost institutional ownership and index-driven demand for the shares. eBay joins Russell Growth Indexes

eBay was added to several Russell growth indexes, including the Russell Midcap Growth and Russell 1000 Growth benchmarks, which could boost institutional ownership and index-driven demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm remains focused on eBay’s expansion of live shopping and AI-driven recommerce initiatives, including eBay Live and its investment in Fleek, which reinforce the company’s growth strategy. eBay expanding live shopping and investing in AI resale startup

Investor enthusiasm remains focused on eBay’s expansion of live shopping and AI-driven recommerce initiatives, including eBay Live and its investment in Fleek, which reinforce the company’s growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are generally constructive into the report, with recent coverage highlighting eBay’s improving fundamentals and a favorable setup heading into Q2 earnings. Earnings Preview: What To Expect From eBay’s Report

Analysts are generally constructive into the report, with recent coverage highlighting eBay’s improving fundamentals and a favorable setup heading into Q2 earnings. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Jamie Iannone sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is usually viewed as routine and not a strong signal about the company’s outlook. Jamie Iannone sells shares of eBay stock

CEO Jamie Iannone sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is usually viewed as routine and not a strong signal about the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: eBay’s addition to short-interest data did not show meaningful bearish pressure, with reported short interest effectively unchanged at zero shares.

eBay’s addition to short-interest data did not show meaningful bearish pressure, with reported short interest effectively unchanged at zero shares. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo slightly raised its price target on eBay but kept an equal-weight rating, suggesting a more cautious stance than the bullish headlines imply.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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