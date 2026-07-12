Candriam S.C.A. Sells 97,628 Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. $DNTH

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,522 shares of the company's stock after selling 97,628 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.39% of Dianthus Therapeutics worth $17,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNTH. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 22.2% during the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,307,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,138,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,931 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 3,366.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,577,662 shares of the company's stock worth $101,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,048,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,417,000 after purchasing an additional 406,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 11.7% during the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 1,676,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,975,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of DNTH traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.60. 842,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,040. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $87.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 1.20. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $102.33.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,998.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNTH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DNTH

Insider Activity at Dianthus Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 26,530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $2,404,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $362,480. This represents a 86.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $2,424,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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