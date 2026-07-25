Cannell & Spears LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Cannell & Spears LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL - Free Report) TSE: GIL by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,241,531 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 55,602 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear comprises 1.4% of Cannell & Spears LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cannell & Spears LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Gildan Activewear worth $69,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 3,516.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 161.8% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 14,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 448 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.35. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $73.69. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.85.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.10%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Gildan Activewear's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. Scotiabank restated a "sector outperform" rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIL

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

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