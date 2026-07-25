Cannell & Spears LLC Grows Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Cannell & Spears LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,505 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $50,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $191.87 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $185.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.04. The company has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $160.93 and a 52-week high of $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Danaher from $212.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Danaher from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Danaher from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.91.

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About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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