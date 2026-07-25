Cannell & Spears LLC Has $58.23 Million Stock Position in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Cannell & Spears LLC lifted its position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,427,662 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock after acquiring an additional 30,732 shares during the period. Barrick Mining comprises approximately 1.2% of Cannell & Spears LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cannell & Spears LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Barrick Mining worth $58,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Barrick Mining by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,099,422 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $1,311,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853,587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Barrick Mining by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,423,240 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $2,413,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287,544 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,263,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at $172,230,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,591,745 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $909,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Barrick Mining from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Barrick Mining from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Barrick Mining from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Barrick Mining from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.46.

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More Barrick Mining News

Here are the key news stories impacting Barrick Mining this week:

Barrick Mining Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE B opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $54.69. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.14%.The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.75 billion. The business's revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Barrick Mining's payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Barrick Mining Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

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