Cannell & Spears LLC Has $85.54 Million Stock Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Cannell & Spears LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,133 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 65,068 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation makes up about 1.7% of Cannell & Spears LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cannell & Spears LLC owned 0.34% of FTAI Aviation worth $85,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 73.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 23.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,375 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $48,015,000 after buying an additional 80,341 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 16,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $764,716.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $16,334,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 210,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,936,717.09. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI opened at $215.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.76 and a 12 month high of $323.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.46.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.FTAI Aviation's quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $340.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTAI

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Further Reading

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