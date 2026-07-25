Cannell & Spears LLC Purchases 17,854 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Cannell & Spears LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,600 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 17,854 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.8% of Cannell & Spears LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cannell & Spears LLC owned about 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $90,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Union Pacific alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $307.54 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $275.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.32. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $210.84 and a 12-month high of $315.99. The firm has a market cap of $182.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $305.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $339.00 price target (up from $289.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $317.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $319.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Key Union Pacific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with adjusted EPS of $3.41 and revenue of $6.86 billion, both ahead of Wall Street estimates, reinforcing confidence in operating momentum and pricing power.

Union Pacific reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with adjusted EPS of $3.41 and revenue of $6.86 billion, both ahead of Wall Street estimates, reinforcing confidence in operating momentum and pricing power. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the earnings beat, with Citigroup, JPMorgan, Benchmark, and Bank of America all raising price targets, suggesting expectations for further upside in the stock.

Analysts turned more constructive after the earnings beat, with Citigroup, JPMorgan, Benchmark, and Bank of America all raising price targets, suggesting expectations for further upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific and Canadian National reached a binding access agreement tied to the proposed Norfolk Southern merger, easing competition concerns and improving the odds of regulatory approval while also giving UNP better Chicago routing efficiency and expanded corridor access. Article Title

Union Pacific and Canadian National reached a binding access agreement tied to the proposed Norfolk Southern merger, easing competition concerns and improving the odds of regulatory approval while also giving UNP better Chicago routing efficiency and expanded corridor access. Neutral Sentiment: The broader news flow also highlighted that the merger and access agreement may reshape North American rail traffic patterns, but the deal still depends on Surface Transportation Board approval and final closing.

The broader news flow also highlighted that the merger and access agreement may reshape North American rail traffic patterns, but the deal still depends on Surface Transportation Board approval and final closing. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles noted Union Pacific’s record freight revenue and improved efficiency, which supports the bullish case but is already partly reflected in the recent rally.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Union Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Union Pacific wasn't on the list.

While Union Pacific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here