Cannell & Spears LLC Purchases 31,412 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Cannell & Spears LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,757 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 31,412 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $308.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 13,689 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $3,822,653.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,999.75. The trade was a 23.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total value of $7,871,947.20. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,084,815.06. This represents a 34.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,143 shares of company stock worth $56,959,010. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.9%

TXN opened at $279.58 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $334.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $254.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.06 and a 200-day moving average of $247.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Texas Instruments's revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 86.45%.

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target to $350 and kept a buy rating, while JPMorgan, TD Cowen, and KeyCorp also reiterated bullish views and lifted targets, suggesting analysts see further upside after the earnings beat. Article

Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target to $350 and kept a buy rating, while JPMorgan, TD Cowen, and KeyCorp also reiterated bullish views and lifted targets, suggesting analysts see further upside after the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments reported Q2 earnings of $2.14 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 22.8% year over year and management issuing stronger forward guidance tied to industrial, data center, and automotive demand.

Texas Instruments reported Q2 earnings of $2.14 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 22.8% year over year and management issuing stronger forward guidance tied to industrial, data center, and automotive demand. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighted improving inventory levels, broad demand recovery, and strong free cash flow, all of which support the long-term investment case for TXN.

Commentary highlighted improving inventory levels, broad demand recovery, and strong free cash flow, all of which support the long-term investment case for TXN. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed TXN as a strong growth, wide-moat, or undervalued stock, reinforcing a constructive but largely unchanged fundamental outlook.

Several articles framed TXN as a strong growth, wide-moat, or undervalued stock, reinforcing a constructive but largely unchanged fundamental outlook. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor group has pulled back as investors rotate out of AI chip winners, unwind leveraged trades, and take profits after a powerful run, pressuring TXN along with the rest of the sector.

The broader semiconductor group has pulled back as investors rotate out of AI chip winners, unwind leveraged trades, and take profits after a powerful run, pressuring TXN along with the rest of the sector. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat and raised outlook, the stock sold off after the report, suggesting expectations were already very high and leaving little room for short-term disappointment.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

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