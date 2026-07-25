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Cannell & Spears LLC Reduces Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Intel logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cannell & Spears LLC cut its Intel stake by 14.2% in the first quarter, selling 36,725 shares and leaving it with 221,460 shares worth about $9.75 million.
  • Intel’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, representing its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years.
  • The company also issued Q3 guidance above estimates, as investors watch continued demand from AI-driven server chips and progress in Intel’s foundry and 18A manufacturing efforts.
  • Five stocks we like better than Intel.

Cannell & Spears LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,460 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 36,725 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Reuters article
  • Positive Sentiment: Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. CNBC article
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage highlighted stronger data-center and AI demand, along with early progress in Intel’s foundry business and 18A manufacturing roadmap. MarketWatch/Fool article

Intel Trading Down 7.9%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $92.32 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $142.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday. Freedom Capital raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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