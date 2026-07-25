Cannell & Spears LLC Sells 113,589 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Cannell & Spears LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,956 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 113,589 shares during the quarter. CRH accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cannell & Spears LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cannell & Spears LLC owned 0.09% of CRH worth $62,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,117,664 shares of the construction company's stock worth $9,873,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CRH by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,895,205 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,106,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,709,575 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,827,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916,930 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CRH by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,439,954 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,552,506,000 after purchasing an additional 78,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,476,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company's stock.

CRH Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $99.99 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $93.58 and a 52-week high of $131.55. The stock has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business's 50 day moving average is $105.41 and its 200 day moving average is $112.33.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. CRH had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.65%.The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. CRH's payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.19.

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CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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