Cannell & Spears LLC Sells 72,565 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Cannell & Spears LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,415 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 72,565 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC's holdings in Xylem were worth $14,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In related news, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,443.30. This trade represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Xylem from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Xylem to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XYL

Xylem Stock Up 2.4%

XYL opened at $119.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.29 and a 12 month high of $154.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's 50-day moving average price is $114.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.82.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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