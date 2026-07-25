Cannell & Spears LLC Sells 9,548 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Cannell & Spears LLC cut its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,895 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 9,548 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $27,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $325.00 to $279.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Lowe's Companies from $264.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lowe's Companies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Insider Activity

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total value of $559,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,842.60. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,828,291.50. This trade represents a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock worth $5,796,937. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $207.35 on Friday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.40 and a 52-week high of $293.06. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business's fifty day moving average is $215.22 and its 200-day moving average is $240.22.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.Lowe's Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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