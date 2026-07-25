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Cannell & Spears LLC Sells 9,850 Shares of Dover Corporation $DOV

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Dover logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cannell & Spears LLC reduced its stake in Dover Corporation by 21.5% in the first quarter, selling 9,850 shares and leaving it with 36,007 shares valued at about $7.3 million.
  • Dover’s latest quarterly results were strong, with EPS of $2.74 beating estimates and revenue rising 6.8% year over year to $2.19 billion. The company also raised its FY 2026 guidance to $10.55-$10.75 EPS.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive: several firms reiterated or upgraded ratings, and the stock currently carries a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $238.29.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Cannell & Spears LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV - Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,007 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 9,850 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC's holdings in Dover were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dover by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dover by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dover from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $262.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $270.00 price target on Dover in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $238.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DOV

Dover Price Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $202.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.87. Dover Corporation has a 52-week low of $158.97 and a 52-week high of $237.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.49 and a 200-day moving average of $215.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dover has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Dover's payout ratio is 25.94%.

Dover News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dover this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Dover beat Q2 EPS estimates, reporting $2.74 per share versus $2.72 expected, while revenue grew 6.8% year over year, signaling continued demand and solid execution. Dover Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results
  • Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 guidance, projecting EPS of $10.55 to $10.75 and revenue of $8.6 billion to $8.7 billion, which supports the view that earnings momentum can continue. Dover earnings call
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted margin gains, 16% bookings growth, and a stronger-than-expected quarter, reinforcing optimism about Dover’s near-term fundamentals. Zacks earnings analysis
  • Neutral Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada lowered its price target on Dover to $227 from $252 and kept a “sector perform” rating, but the new target still implies upside from current levels. Royal Bank of Canada note via Benzinga/The Fly
  • Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage focused on Dover’s stable risk profile and the details of its earnings call, which may help sustain investor confidence but are less likely to drive the stock on their own. Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dover (NYSE:DOV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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