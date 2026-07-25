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Cannell & Spears LLC Sells 98,845 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Comcast logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cannell & Spears LLC reduced its Comcast stake by 12.9% in the first quarter, selling 98,845 shares and leaving it with 665,460 shares worth about $19.2 million.
  • Comcast reported better-than-expected second-quarter results, with adjusted EPS of $1.04 and revenue of $29.94 billion, helped by record wireless additions, stronger studio performance, and improving broadband trends.
  • The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, implying an annualized yield of about 5.9%, even as analysts remain cautious overall with a consensus Hold rating.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Cannell & Spears LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,460 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 98,845 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC's holdings in Comcast were worth $19,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 824.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,616,490 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $333,509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359,800 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 37,607 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 173,139 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,772,703 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $50,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 39,767 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company's stock.

Comcast Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 8.97%.The business's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Comcast's payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Comcast News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Comcast beat second-quarter estimates, with adjusted EPS of $1.04 and revenue of $29.94 billion, both above Wall Street expectations. The beat was supported by record wireless additions, stronger studio performance, and improving broadband trends. Comcast Reports 2nd Quarter 2026 Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Peacock turned profitable for the first time, adding 2 million paid subscribers to reach 48 million, which is boosting sentiment around Comcast’s media and streaming turnaround. Comcast's Peacock records first ever profit on World Cup, 'Love Island USA' boost
  • Positive Sentiment: Management said broadband repositioning, wireless growth, and the planned NBCUniversal/Sky separation are progressing, while Rosenblatt reiterated a Buy rating and a $31 price target, implying meaningful upside from recent levels. CMCSA Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Broadband Pivot and Wireless Growth
  • Neutral Sentiment: Comcast declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, reinforcing its income profile, but this is unlikely to be the main driver of the stock’s move today.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Recent short-interest data was effectively flat at zero, so there is no clear short-squeeze or bearish positioning signal helping explain the move.
  • Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the positives, domestic broadband customer losses continued and second-quarter profit was lower year over year, which keeps pressure on Comcast’s core connectivity business. Comcast Reports Lower Profit, Narrows Domestic Broadband Subscriber Losses
  • Negative Sentiment: Some investors were also disappointed that Comcast paused share repurchases while it prepares for the planned business separation, reducing a prior source of stock support. Comcast slips as broadband losses and buyback pause overshadow Q2 beat

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. New Street Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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