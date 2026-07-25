Cannell & Spears LLC Trims Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Cannell & Spears LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 20,481 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.1% of Cannell & Spears LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cannell & Spears LLC owned 0.07% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $53,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,422,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 261,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $202,114,000 after purchasing an additional 140,966 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 360,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $278,636,000 after purchasing an additional 82,853 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $778.00 to $769.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $855.00 to $854.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $787.88.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $656.01 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $541.00 and a 1 year high of $821.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $635.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $714.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.22 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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