Canoe Financial LP Acquires 155,212 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 155,212 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP owned approximately 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $96,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,516,628,000. Amundi boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 61.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,147 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,608,265 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,013,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,062 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,019,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,273,233 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,129,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. This trade represents a 19.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $285.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $334.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.12 and a 200-day moving average of $231.27. The company has a market capitalization of $259.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $273.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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