Canoe Financial LP Decreases Holdings in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Canoe Financial LP trimmed its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,751 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 15,280 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP owned about 0.25% of MSCI worth $99,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,560,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in MSCI by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,755,747 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,581,055,000 after purchasing an additional 361,630 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of MSCI by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 523,035 shares of the technology company's stock worth $300,081,000 after purchasing an additional 265,750 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,380,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,291 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $829,781,000 after buying an additional 168,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSCI from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MSCI from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on MSCI from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $697.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

Positive Sentiment: MSCI said it will acquire climate-risk data and analytics provider First Street for $120 million in cash, expanding its physical climate-risk capabilities and adding property-level and geospatial data tools that could strengthen its long-term product offering. MSCI to acquire climate risk data company First Street

MSCI said it will acquire climate-risk data and analytics provider First Street for $120 million in cash, expanding its physical climate-risk capabilities and adding property-level and geospatial data tools that could strengthen its long-term product offering. Neutral Sentiment: MSCI also drew attention for its role in ongoing index classification debates, with new coverage focused on South Korea’s market status and why MSCI still considers it an emerging market. These articles are more about MSCI’s benchmark methodology and may support the company’s visibility, but they are not a direct earnings driver. South Korea Has the World’s Hottest Stock Market: Why Does MSCI Still Call It ‘Emerging’?

MSCI also drew attention for its role in ongoing index classification debates, with new coverage focused on South Korea’s market status and why MSCI still considers it an emerging market. These articles are more about MSCI’s benchmark methodology and may support the company’s visibility, but they are not a direct earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Shares fell as investors weighed whether the First Street deal will deliver enough near-term return on investment, especially amid broader weakness in growth and market-data names. The move came despite MSCI’s recent quarter showing solid revenue and run-rate growth, suggesting the decline is more sentiment- and valuation-driven than tied to a fundamental miss. MSCI slides as investors weigh new acquisition against broader growth-stock pressure

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $556.63 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $591.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.62. MSCI Inc has a 1 year low of $501.08 and a 1 year high of $644.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $850.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $830.91 million. MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 65.48%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. MSCI's payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total value of $5,920,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,941,357.92. This represents a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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