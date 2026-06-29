Canoe Financial LP Has $107.52 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Canoe Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,287 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP owned about 0.17% of Elevance Health worth $107,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 108 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ELV. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Elevance Health from $317.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised Elevance Health to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Leerink Partners set a $364.00 target price on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Elevance Health from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $416.11.

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Elevance Health Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ELV opened at $394.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $383.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.14. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $426.98.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.The company had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.97 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

Key Elevance Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting Elevance Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nephron Research’s FY2027 EPS estimate of $28.95 is above the current consensus, signaling stronger expected earnings growth ahead.

Nephron Research’s FY2027 EPS estimate of $28.95 is above the current consensus, signaling stronger expected earnings growth ahead. Positive Sentiment: The firm also projected FY2026 EPS of $25.73, which supports a solid near-term earnings profile for Elevance Health.

The firm also projected FY2026 EPS of $25.73, which supports a solid near-term earnings profile for Elevance Health. Neutral Sentiment: Nephron Research provided quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, including Q2 2026 EPS of $6.15 and Q1 2027 EPS of $13.01, but the release was primarily an estimates update rather than a new business announcement.

Nephron Research provided quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, including Q2 2026 EPS of $6.15 and Q1 2027 EPS of $13.01, but the release was primarily an estimates update rather than a new business announcement. Neutral Sentiment: An article previewing Elevance Health’s Q2 2026 earnings suggests investors are positioning ahead of the next report, but no actual results were released in these items.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,312,599.18. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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