Canoe Financial LP Has $155.98 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Canoe Financial LP cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,076 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 85,951 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.1% of Canoe Financial LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Canoe Financial LP owned approximately 0.11% of Lockheed Martin worth $155,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,569 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $40,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $619.63.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $506.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $526.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $567.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.83%.

More Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin won a seven-year U.S. government contract worth up to $35 billion to quadruple THAAD interceptor production, a major win that should boost backlog, sales visibility, and future earnings. THAAD procurement award article

Lockheed Martin won a seven-year U.S. government contract worth up to $35 billion to quadruple THAAD interceptor production, a major win that should boost backlog, sales visibility, and future earnings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts said the new missile contract, along with other recent Pentagon orders, strengthens the case for higher EPS as Lockheed ramps missile-defense production. Jefferies analyst note on missile contracts

Analysts said the new missile contract, along with other recent Pentagon orders, strengthens the case for higher EPS as Lockheed ramps missile-defense production. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin is also being viewed as a defensive, dividend-oriented name with durable government-backed revenue, which may help support the stock during broader market volatility. Dividend stock article

Lockheed Martin is also being viewed as a defensive, dividend-oriented name with durable government-backed revenue, which may help support the stock during broader market volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching a broader defense-contractor earnings comparison piece that could influence relative sentiment across the sector, including LMT. Defense contractors Q1 results article

Investors are also watching a broader defense-contractor earnings comparison piece that could influence relative sentiment across the sector, including LMT. Neutral Sentiment: Lockheed Martin was recently included in coverage about SpaceX’s military space-laser project and other defense-space partnerships, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. SpaceX military space-laser project article

Lockheed Martin was recently included in coverage about SpaceX’s military space-laser project and other defense-space partnerships, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. Negative Sentiment: The stock also faced recent pressure, including a reported two-day decline and another session where it fell more than the broader market, suggesting some investors were taking profits before the THAAD news fully sank in. Stock down 6% in 2 days article

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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